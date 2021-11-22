Yankees News: Tyler Wade Traded to Angels for Player to Be Named Later or Cash

G Fiume/Getty Images

The New York Yankees announced Monday that they traded utility player Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The move didn't come as much of a surprise after the Yankees designated him for assignment last week along with Clint Frazier and Rougned Odor.

That meant Wade could be claimed off waivers by another team. Instead, the Yankees came to terms with the Angels on a deal.

Wade hit .268 with five RBI, 31 runs and 17 stolen bases in 103 games, posting a .677 OPS. He played every position for the Yankees last season except for first base, catcher and pitcher.

While the Yankees will likely look to upgrade the utility role this winter—Wade is just a career .212 hitter—he nonetheless proved to be an important depth piece for the team in 2021. His .354 on-base percentage was a career high.

The Angels will be hoping he can build on that this upcoming season. At just 26, he still may have untapped potential. At the least, they've acquired a versatile depth piece.

Wade is not as big of an offseason addition as the signing of starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $21 million deal. But the Angels clearly aren't resting on their laurels as they attempt to build a contender around Mike Trout, reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon and return to the postseason for the first time since 2014.