MLB Rumors: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins Nearing 5-Year, $55M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Jim Rassol

The Miami Marlins are reportedly "closing in" on a five-year contract extension for pitcher Sandy Alcantara, according to Craig Mish of MLB Network.

The new deal could be worth more than $55 million.

Alcantara was set to enter arbitration for the first time this offseason and would have been under team control through the 2024 season. The 26-year-old was projected to earn an estimated $4.5 million in 2022 through arbitration, per Spotrac.

The reported deal would give the pitcher a hefty raise with guaranteed money while keeping him under team control for two extra seasons.

Alcantara finished last season with a 3.19 ERA, 1.075 WHIP and 201 strikeouts in 205.2 innings. Though the Marlins' struggles led to a 9-15 record for the right-hander, he excelled individually and finished with 4.1 wins above replacement on the mound, per Baseball Reference.

The 26-year-old came to Miami in 2019 as part of the trade that sent Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dominican Republic native made a quick impact in his new location, earning an All-Star selection that year when he posted a 3.88 ERA in 32 starts, including a National League-leading two complete-game shutouts.

The Marlins remain a work in progress overall, finishing 67-95 in 2021. The team's 31-29 record in the shortened 2020 season was enough to earn a spot in the expanded playoff, but that was the franchise's only postseason appearance since 2003, when it won the World Series.

Locking down Alcantara is at least a step in the right direction while developing an exciting young pitching staff that also features Trevor Rogers, Pablo Lopez and Zach Thompson.