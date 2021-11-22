WWE Rumors on Survivor Series 'Freak Out' Backstage, Match Producers and Match Order

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

WWE Worried Survivor Series Main Event Would Run Out of Time

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported there was a "minor freak out" backstage that Sunday's Survivor Series main event between Roman Reigns and Big E may have to be cut short for time. WWE had a hard out of 11:35 p.m. ET at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and was running out of time as the main event approached.

Backstage officials were particularly frustrated with the length of time the entrances for the men's Survivor Series match took. The entrances for that match took 13 minutes on top of a match that took 29:56 to complete.

Keep in mind that RK-Bro vs. The Usos took only 14:50, and Omos' battle royal win took 10:45. The entrances alone for a match should not take as long as a match itself.

In the end, WWE got off the air with plenty of time to spare, but this is something they should clean up in the future.

Survivor Series Match Order Underwent Changes

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Johnson reported that one source said the match order for the event had been in place for weeks, but members of the production crew had the event blocked in the inverse order early Sunday afternoon.

That would explain a Fightful Select report that initially said Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair would main event, and Roman Reigns vs. Big E would close. Fightful later said the order was changed not long before showtime.

Lynch and Flair main-eventing arguably would have been the better choice given the amount of heat—both in real life and kayfabe—that existed in their feud. The feud between Reigns and Big E was more paint by the numbers WWE booking.

Survivor Series Match Producers

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest: Abyss

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair: Tyson Kidd

Men's Survivor Series Match: Shawn Daivari, Adam Pearce, Shane Helms

The Usos vs. RK-Bro: Shane Helms

Women's Survivor Series Match: Tyson Kidd, Pat Buck

Roman Reigns vs. Big E: Michael Hayes

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).