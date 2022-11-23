Examining Jaiden Ausberry's Impact on Notre Dame's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports.com

Jaiden Ausberry, a 4-star linebacker from University Lab High School in Baton Rouge, committed to Notre Dame in June. The question now is whether he'll make an instant impact for the Fighting Irish.

On the recruiting trail, Ausberry is considered the No. 150 prospect in the class of 2023, the No. 11 linebacker and the No. 7 player from the state of Louisiana, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

It's no shock that Ausberry was among the top recruits in the nation—his older brother, cornerback Austin Ausberry, was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2022 who committed to Auburn.

"It's all about respecting each other's game and pushing each other to be the best," Austin Ausberry told William Weathers of the Advocate in September 2021. "We want to represent our last names. We push each other to be the best we can be. When we were younger and played against each other, it was to ultimately to make both of us better."

Oh, and their father is former LSU inside linebacker Verge Ausberry. So, yes, Jaiden Ausberry comes from a football family.

"They're both hard workers and athletic," University Lab head coach Andy Martin told Weathers. "They're really good character kids. They're coachable. To me coachability is the biggest factor."

Raw talent certainly helps, however. And Ausberry has plenty of that, to go along with a football pedigree.

Cracking the Notre Dame roster as a freshman is no small task, however. Notre Dame has draft-eligible linebackers in Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau, so playing time will be available next season.

But alongside the players already on the roster, the Fighting Irish also have incoming 4-star linebacker Drayk Bowen and 3-star Preston Zinter, so Ausberry will have a fight on his hands.

Add in 5-star recruit Jaylen Sneed and 4-stars Josh Burnham, Niuafe Tuihalamaka and Nolan Ziegler from last year's class, and Ausberry's shot at making an immediate impact is slim.