Examining Kadyn Proctor's Impact on Iowa's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Photo credit: Sean Bock, 247Sports

Iowa will bolster its offensive line in 2023 after having secured a commitment from Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor announced in June he was staying in the state of Iowa after attending Southeast Polk High School outside of Des Moines.

He's the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 12 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting class.

Hawkeyes starting left tackle Mason Richman is only a sophomore, but starting right tackle Jack Plumb will be moving on after graduating. Perhaps Proctor has a path to starting right away as a true freshman. If not, he could back up Richman on the left side or Nick DeJong before assuming a larger role in 2024.

After looking at Proctor's tape in November, 247Sports' Allen Trieu compared him to nine-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams:

"Has prototypical size and has short-area burst and twitch at that size. Can run when asked to pull and make blocks in space. Has good strength and looks to finish blocks and plays with good general tenacity. Was not often challenged at the high school level though and often overwhelmed his opponents with pure size and strength. Still does not have any obvious big weak points, but continued technical development and then adjusting to college level competition will help ensure he reaches his upside. Has the physical ability to play very early and can be an All-American and early draft choice."

Given his proximity to Iowa City, the 6'7", 330-pound blocker has also drawn parallels to Tristan Wirfs, who spent three years at Iowa and was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

However, Proctor distanced himself from any connection with Wirfs since he thought that implied he was also on his way to the Hawkeyes.

"I'm just trying to be myself and make a name for myself," he told the Des Moines Register's Alyssa Hertel. "Of course, I can look like somebody. But when someone's saying I am the next (Tristan Wirfs), that sort of means I have to follow the same path."

He also played down any idea he and Southeast Polk teammate Xavier Nwankpa were any sort of package deal. Nwankpa was the fifth-best safety and No. 53 player in 2022, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Nwankpa beat Proctor to Iowa City, signing with the Hawkeyes in December 2021. He's made four tackles in 11 appearances so far this season.

Proctor possesses the frame that has become requisite for elite offensive tackles, and his agility isn't in much question, either. Trieu wrote how Power Five coaches became enamored with Proctor after they watched him dunk a basketball when he was a freshman.

Ryan Smith, the founder of Innovative Sports Performance, has trained him since he was in the eighth grade and told Trieu he was "one of the best athletes I've ever worked out in my life."

Proctor still has plenty of work ahead before he becomes an All-American lineman with the Hawkeyes, but he has the requisite tools to thrive in college.