WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy: Have to Tell Brother Matt I Love Him After Heartfelt Tweet

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani that he had to call his brother, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy, and tell him that he loved him after the latter man wrote a heartfelt tweet in appreciation of him.

Jeff Hardy told Helwani, who read the tweet aloud, that he had not heard or seen his older brother's tweet.

Helwani got a live reaction from Jeff Hardy, who is going to wrestle as part of Team SmackDown in the men's Survivor Series match from New York's Barclays Center on Sunday.

Jeff Hardy has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and been arrested multiple times.

Thankfully, he is sober now and in a far better place while still performing for fans, having done so for WWE in different stints each of the past four decades.

Matt Hardy has wrestled professionally since 1992, while Jeff Hardy has done so since 1994.

They are best known for their death-defying, high-flying performance as the Hardy Boyz tag team during the WWE Attitude Era, putting on a series of classic matches with the likes of Edge and Christian and the Dudley Boyz.