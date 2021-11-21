No. 2 Alabama Holds off No. 21 Arkansas as Bryce Young Throws for Record 561 Yards

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama clinched a berth in the SEC Championship Game and a showdown with No. 1 Georgia on Saturday. No surprises there—it's kinda what the Crimson Tide do.

No. 2 Alabama knocked off No. 21 Arkansas, 42-35, behind a record-setting game from Heisman Trophy hopeful Bryce Young.

The Razorbacks didn't have many answers for Alabama's passing game or the explosive receiving duo of John Metchie III and Jameson Williams, who carved through the Arkansas secondary. Few defenses have had many answers for Young and his impressive array of weapons.

Not that Alabama made things easy on themselves. After the Crimson Tide went up 31-14 in the third quarter, Arkansas battled back to within six points. Some crucial Alabama mistakes—a penalty that erased a touchdown, a poor decision from Young to take a sack that led to a missed field and Cameron Latu's fumble in the red zone—aided the comeback attempt.

Oh, and there was also Arkansas' brilliant fake field goal, too:

But Young and Williams combined yet again to put things away:

And so, a week ahead of the Iron Bowl, Alabama clinched the SEC West. The annual rivalry game with Auburn won't lose much luster—a second loss on the season would make it much more difficult for the Crimson Tide to reach the College Football Playoff—but Alabama's place in Atlanta is secured.

Key Stats

Bryce Young, Bama: 31-of-40 for 561 yards and five touchdowns

John Metchie III, Bama: 10 catches for 173 yards and a score

Jameson Williams, Bama: Eight catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns

KJ Jefferson, ARK: 22-of-30 for 326 yards and three scores; 22 rushing yards

Treylon Burks, ARK: Eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns

Blake Kern, ARK: Three catches for 47 yards and a score

Bryce Young Kept Himself In The Heisman Hunt

On a day that saw Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud throw for 432 yards and six touchdowns, Young—a sophomore—made sure he would remain one of the favorites for the Heisman.

Imagine where Alabama would be without his play this season. The defense hasn't been great, something of a rarity under Nick Saban, and yet Young has made one big play after another to propel Bama to the SEC Championship Game through the ever-difficult SEC schedule.

And he just makes it all look so effortless. He's a special player, and there's no doubt that NFL teams are eagerly scouting him ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. It's going to be fun watching him go to work against Georgia's ferocious defense in two weeks.

Treylon Burks Had Himself A Game

Burks came into Saturday's game with 51 catches for 796 yards and eight scores, so it wasn't a huge surprise that Alabama's secondary couldn't slow him down either on Saturday.

Even Nick Saban saw it coming.

"He is a physical mismatch," Alabama's head coach told reporters this week. "He's bigger than most of the guys that are trying to guard him. It's kind of like a point guard trying to cover a power forward-type guy who can run fast."

On Saturday, the power forward won. Well, the individual matchup, at least.

What's Next?

The aforementioned Iron Bowl. Auburn will host the Crimson Tide next Saturday (time TBD). Arkansas will close its season by hosting Missouri on Black Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.