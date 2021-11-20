5-Star Guard Prospect Reed Sheppard Commits to Kentucky over Louisville, Virginia

Jody Demling, 247Sports

Reed Sheppard, a 5-star combo guard out of North Laurel High School in London, Kentucky, announced that he will stay home to play for the Kentucky Wildcats:

Sheppard revealed the decision Saturday morning in the North Laurel gym.

"Well, I'm a little boy from Kentucky," Sheppard said when asked why he chose UK.

"... It's a dream of a lot of little boys that live in Kentucky to play basketball at the University of Kentucky."

Sheppard, whom the 247Sports composite rankings have as the No. 22 overall prospect and fifth-best combo guard in the class of 2023, is following in the footsteps of his parents, Jeff and Stacey.

Jeff Sheppard was a two-time national champion for Kentucky men's hoops in 1996 and 1998, winning Most Outstanding Player of the 1998 Final Four.

His mother, Stacey Reed Sheppard, led UK in assists and steals during all four of her seasons and in scoring twice.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari offered Sheppard a scholarship this summer, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi.

"I did not know what to think," Sheppard told ESPN regarding the offer.

"I was with both parents in the hotel room. It was hard to believe. Getting the offer meant so much. Coach Cal said he enjoyed watching me play. He said a lot of guys don't get the opportunity to play at Kentucky. But he believed in me. It was special."

Jerry Meyer, 247Sports' director of basketball scouting, compared Sheppard to Brooklyn Nets wing Joe Harris and offered this report Friday:

"Has solid size as a combo guard. Likely has a couple more inches in him. Has a strong lower body and plays with strength. Is a good athlete who can makes plays in traffic. Plays with a low center of gravity and controls space. Is a lights out shooter with perfect technique and a quick release. Can score at all three levels.

"Capable of attacking left or right and finishing with strength. Doesn't have overwhelming speed but is strong with the basketball, crafty, and gets separation. Has a dangerous runner when going left. Handles with strength and sees the floor. Competes and doesn't complicate the game. Rebounds his position and competes and plays with intelligence as a defender."

Meyer also predicted that Sheppard would be a first-round NBA draft pick.

He's ranked No. 37 on ESPN's list. Borzello and Biancardi gave a rundown of his game:

"Sheppard is a high-end facilitator who can also make shots. He is fundamentally sound with no wasted motion on his jump shot, both off the catch or on a pull-up jumper in rhythm. He is dangerous in ball screens and understands how to create separation, whether he attacks the hedging defender, shoots behind the screen or finds the open man. Off the ball, Sheppard moves well to get open to find space for his jumper."

Sheppard had 15 offers, per 247Sports, including ones from Louisville, Iowa and Virginia.