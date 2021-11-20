CJ Stroud Makes Heisman Race Statement as No. 4 Ohio State Routs No. 7 Michigan State

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes have the best wide receivers in college football this season, and maybe the best quarterback, too. Just ask Michigan State.

C.J. Stroud and the receiving trio of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba smoked the No. 7 Spartans (9-2) on Saturday, leading the way in Ohio State's 56-7 blowout home win, a result that has huge implications in the Big Ten title race.

Ohio State's three-headed monster at wideout combined for 24 catches, 371 yards and five scores. Borderline comical production. And by the time the first half mercifully ended, with the Buckeyes up 49-0, Stroud had already thrown for 393 yards and six touchdowns.

There are blowouts, and then there are blowouts. This was certainly the latter.

The win moved the Buckeyes to 10-1 and 8-0 in the Big Ten. They are a victory away from winning the Big Ten East and earning a berth in the Big Ten title game, though Michigan (9-1, 6-1) looms next week. Michigan State's conference title hopes and College Football Playoff aspirations have vanished, however.

Key Stats

C.J. Stroud, OSU: 32-of-35 for 432 yards and six touchdowns

Chris Olave, OSU: Seven catches for 140 yards and two scores

Garrett Wilson, OSU: Seven catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns

Payton Thorne, MSU: 14-of-36 for 158 yards and a score

Kenneth Walker III, MSU: Six carries for 25 yards; one catch for four yards

Keon Coleman, MSU: Three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown

C.J. Stroud Has to Be the Heisman Favorite After Saturday's Performance

Stroud didn't even need to have a statement game against Michigan State. He said all he needed to say in the first half.

There's no doubt he'll be the unquestioned leader in the clubhouse for this year's Heisman Trophy after Saturday's performance. Unless he lays an absolute egg next week against Michigan, the hardware should be his.

One of Stroud's primary competitors for the Heisman coming into the matchup was Walker. But after being a non-factor against the Ohio State defense, Walker likely will fade from contention. This appears to be a race between Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young now.

MSU's Pass Defense Cost Them Everything This Season

Coming into Saturday, Michigan State was giving up 329 passing yards per game, the worst mark in the nation. Against Ohio State's incredibly deadly passing game, those deficiencies were more than exposed.

For most of the season, Michigan State has weathered the storm. But in losses to Purdue (536 passing yards allowed) and Ohio State (449 passing yards allowed), the Spartans couldn't find shelter.

It didn't help that Michigan State's offense failed to do anything against Ohio State and never established Walker and the run game. A bit of ball control certainly would have helped.

But this game was lost by Michigan State's complete inability to defend the pass. When these players and coaches reflect upon this season in the future, they'll lament that particular Achilles' heel.

What's Next?

The big one. Ohio State travels to Michigan next Saturday at noon ET, with absolutely everything on the line for both teams. Michigan State will look to stay in the running for a solid bowl game when it hosts Penn State next Saturday (time TBD).