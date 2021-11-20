Big E Comments on Possibly Wrestling The Rock; Eyes Goldberg Match in WWE

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of his massive match against Universal champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series on Sunday, WWE champion Big E discussed his desire to eventually have matches against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Goldberg.

In an interview with Alfonso Castillo of Newsday, Big E acknowledged that facing The Rock would greatly interest him. He noted that it is Goldberg, not The Rock, who he has been lobbying to have a match against, however:

“I would love that. If the opportunity comes along, of course, I’m snatching it up. I don't know if I'd lobby for it. The one that I've been lobbying for is the Goldberg match because he was my idol as a kid. But, you don't get any better than The Rock. As far as I know, he's still the biggest box office draw in Hollywood, and he's from WWE. That, in and of itself, is incredible.

"What he did in this company—just being absurdly charismatic and entertaining—he is the blueprint. He broke the mold. You know, when people ask me about my proudest career accomplishment, I often will cite our promo segment with The Rock. It wasn't even a match. We just had a promo segment with The Rock a few years ago. Going out there and taking a Rock Bottom, was pretty wild, pretty cool. So I would absolutely love that match, for sure."

WWE is set to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of The Rock at Survivor Series, as he made his WWE debut under the name Rocky Maivia at Survivor Series 1996.

There has also been a great deal of speculation over the past year about The Rock coming back to WWE for another match, likely against Reigns since they consider themselves cousins and Reigns is doing the best work of his career as a heel.

If The Rock comes back for multiple matches, however, Big E could be a potential opponent since he has established himself as one of the company's top stars along with Reigns.

A more realistic match for Big E, however, may be against Goldberg, who has been a part-time Superstar competing in occasional big matches over the past several years.

Most recently, Goldberg lost a WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam before getting revenge at Crown Jewel by beating Lashley in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Big E has long been vocal about his admiration for Goldberg, and it wouldn't be shocking to see them lock horns at the Royal Rumble in January or WrestleMania 38 in April.

Goldberg challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at this year's Royal Rumble, so the precedent has already been set for Goldberg to be a title challenger at one of WWE's biggest events.

Big E has deservedly reached the top of the mountain in WWE and put himself in the conversation to face legendary performers like The Rock and Goldberg, which is something that can be said for very few others in the company.

