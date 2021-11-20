Drew McIntyre: Vince McMahon Is Intimidated Because He Hasn't Tried to Wrestle Me

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Drew McIntyre joked Friday about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's unwillingness to lock up with him like he has other wrestlers.

McIntyre discussed the subject in an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (h/t Nitish Vashishtha of Ringside News):

After Sapp talked about Kofi Kingston, Kurt Angle and Bobby Lashley telling him that they grappled with McMahon in the past, McIntyre was asked if McMahon had ever tried to take him down, and the Scot responded: "He's not, and hearing that he's done that with all those people, especially Lashley, tells me that he's intimidated by ol' Drew McIntyre. He should be."

McIntyre continued:

"He knows I'm Scottish as well. That Glasgow Kiss that I do, that is a real Scottish thing. Like, if I feel like someone is coming up on me, and trying something with me, it's almost a reflex that I headbutt the nose, instantly, because I just assume everybody in the world is Bruce Lee. No matter what size they [are], it breaks the nose so they can't see, and then go from there in a fighting situation. I think he knows I [Vince] don't wanna go try ol' Drew or he might go for that headbutt real quick."

Many wrestlers have told stories about locking horns with McMahon in a playful way over the years, although it may not be so prevalent nowadays with Vince having turned 76 in August.

McMahon is in remarkable shape for his age, however, and seems to be as engrossed in running the company as ever.

McIntyre has established himself as one of McMahon's top guys over the past couple of years following a failed first run with WWE from 2007-14.

Drew came back with a new look and attitude, and it led to him winning the 2020 Royal Rumble and going on to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

Now, McIntyre is arguably the top babyface on SmackDown, and WWE may be preparing him for an eventual clash with Universal champion Roman Reigns.

