5-Star DL James Smith Commits to Alabama Over Georgia, Florida, Auburn, More

Jason Caldwell/Auburn247, 247Sports

James Smith, a 5-star defensive lineman out of Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama, has chosen to play collegiately at Alabama.

Smith announced his decision Wednesday alongside high school teammate Jaquavious Russaw:

He's ranked 18th overall on the class of 2023 247Sports' composite rankings and second among defensive linemen.

The 6'3" Smith had 21 offers, including ones from powerhouses such as LSU, Ohio State and Georgia, but chose Alabama.

"I like the school," Smith told Chad Simmons of On3. "I like the coaching staff. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff. I felt like it was home for me."

Gabe Brooks, who is 247Sports' Midlands Region recruiting analyst, predicted that Smith would be a future Power Five starter and compared him to South Carolina's Zacch Pickens in his Aug. 5, 2020, scouting report:

"Physical young defensive lineman who could fit multiple fronts, but likely projects best to 3-tech in an even look. Possesses requisite size/frame. Consistently flashes vs. the run and as a pass rusher. Bull in a china shop who made plays as a freshman with size, strength, tenacity. Impressive closing speed relative to size.

"Physicality really stands out for such a young prospect. Technical development and improved body control could make for truly elite front-line defender. Early returns suggest impact high-major potential with early-round NFL Draft ceiling."

Per 247Sports, Smith has played at both defensive tackle and defensive end during his freshman year at Carver, where he spent his first two prep years. He transferred to IMG Academy after his sophomore year but returned to his home state and now plays for Carver again.

Alabama will now welcome him aboard as part of what is currently the No. 1 class in 2023, per 247Sports. Smith and Russaw alone create an elite tandem on the defensive line, joining other proven players to help compete for more national championships.