Derek Jeter Says Carlos Correa's Remarks on Gold Gloves Isn't Worth a Comment

Derek Jeter Says Carlos Correa's Remarks on Gold Gloves Isn't Worth a CommentNovember 20, 2021
Former New York Yankees shortstop and current Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter refrained from providing any extensive remarks after free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa said that the Hall of Famer didn't deserve any of his Gold Glove Awards.
Mike Cugno @MikeCugnoCBS4
.<a href="https://twitter.com/CraigMish?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CraigMish</a> asked Derek Jeter about Carlos Correa's comments in which he said Jeter didn't deserve any of his Gold Gloves. <br><br>Jeter: "I didn't think much about it." <a href="https://t.co/plB3kPPj4s">pic.twitter.com/plB3kPPj4s</a>
"I didn't think much about it. I don't know how my name came up. My Spanish is not that good. I still haven't seen it. I don't know how my name was brought up, but it doesn't even warrant a response," Jeter told Craig Mish of Sports Grid on Friday (via Mike Cugno of CBS Miami). "I mean, I can go a lot of directions, but I won't."
Correa initially made his comments on Me Gustan Los Deportes (via Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital):
Jeter is a five-time Gold Glove winner, claiming the award in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010.
Correa, who played for the Houston Astros from 2015 to 2021 before entering free agency, won a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove after his work this year.