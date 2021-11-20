Derek Jeter Says Carlos Correa's Remarks on Gold Gloves Isn't Worth a Comment

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Former New York Yankees shortstop and current Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter refrained from providing any extensive remarks after free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa said that the Hall of Famer didn't deserve any of his Gold Glove Awards.

"I didn't think much about it. I don't know how my name came up. My Spanish is not that good. I still haven't seen it. I don't know how my name was brought up, but it doesn't even warrant a response," Jeter told Craig Mish of Sports Grid on Friday (via Mike Cugno of CBS Miami). "I mean, I can go a lot of directions, but I won't."

Correa initially made his comments on Me Gustan Los Deportes (via Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital):



Jeter is a five-time Gold Glove winner, claiming the award in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Correa, who played for the Houston Astros from 2015 to 2021 before entering free agency, won a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove after his work this year.