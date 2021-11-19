Yankees News: Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor, Tyler Wade DFA'd by New York

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier and infielders Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade have been designated for assignment, the team announced Friday.

The players can now either be traded or placed on outright waivers. If a player is claimed by another club, he is immediately added to that team's 40-man roster. If a player clears waivers, he can be sent to the minor leagues or released.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

