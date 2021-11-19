Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Full List of 2021 WWE Contract Releases

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following the release of eight more wrestlers Thursday night, WWE has now parted ways with 78 Superstars since the start of 2021.

Here is a full rundown of WWE's 2021 releases, courtesy of Ringside News:

Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman

Aleister Black

Keith Lee

Andrade

Karrion Kross

Scarlett

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Top Dolla

Ashante "Thee" Adonis

B-Fab

John Morrison

Franky Monet

Tegan Nox

Mickie James

Lars Sullivan

Steve Cutler

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Chelsea Green

Kalisto

Wesley Blake

Bo Dallas

Tucker

Alexander Wolfe

Velveteen Dream

Vanessa Borne

Kavita Devi

Ezra Judge

Skyler Story

Jessamyn Duke

Buddy Murphy

Lana

Ruby Riott

Santana Garrett

Killian Dain

Tyler Breeze

Fandango

Tony Nese

Ariya Daivari

Ever-Rise (Matt Martel and Chase Parker)

Bollywood Boyz (Sunil Singh and Samir Singh)

Curt Stallion

August Grey

Arturo Ruas

Tino Sabbatelli

Marina Shafir

Bobby Fish

Bronson Reed

Jake Atlas

Leon Ruff

Mercedes Martinez

Giant Zanjeer

Ari Sterling

Kona Reeves

Asher Hale

Tyler Rust

Zechariah Smith

Desmond Troy

Eva Marie

Gran Metalik

Lince Dorado

Mia Yim

Nia Jax

Ember Moon

Katrina Cortez

Oney Lorcan

Jessi Kamea

Jeet Rama

Zayda Ramier

Trey Baxter

Harry Smith

Drake Maverick

Jaxson Ryker

Shane Thorne

Samoa Joe (later re-signed with WWE)

In addition to those releases, WWE let go of some referees, announcers and Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who was serving as a part-time on-screen character before requesting his release from the company.

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE has cited budget cuts as the primary rationale for most of the releases throughout the year.

Many reporters, fans and outside observers have questioned the validity of that reasoning, however, given that WWE enjoyed its highest annual net income ever in 2020 and continues to thrive in that area in 2021.

Some of those released were hugely successful on the main roster, having held the WWE, Universal or Women's Championship, including Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Mickie James and Nia Jax.

Others, such as Aleister Black, Keith Lee, Andrade, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Velveteen Dream, Bronson Reed and Ember Moon, were NXT standouts who never received a true opportunity to translate their success to the main roster.

The most recent crop of releases came Thursday when WWE cut Hit Row members Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, as well as Tegan Nox, Shane Thorne, Jaxson Ryker, John Morrison and Drake Maverick.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Of those who have been released thus far, many of them have already landed on their feet and enjoyed success in other promotions.

Black, Andrade, Ruby Riott and Bobby Fish are making their mark in All Elite Wrestling, while James, Mercedes Martinez and The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) have beefed up Impact Wrestling's women's division significantly.

Wyatt and Strowman have yet to sign elsewhere despite their non-compete clauses having expired, while Lee, Kross, Hit Row and many others are waiting for the time to run up on their non-compete clauses before making their next move.

WWE is still thriving financially and is firmly at the top of the professional wrestling world in terms of popularity and brand recognition, but AEW is making headway, and there is a ton of talent on the free-agent market that should help improve AEW and other wrestling companies in the United States and across the world.