Malik Cunningham Becomes 2nd FBS Player with 300 Pass Yards, 200 Rush Yards in a Game

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham made history on Thursday night in the Cardinals' 62-22 win over Duke.

Cunningham accounted for seven touchdowns, five through the air and two on the ground, and threw for 303 yards while adding 224 rushing yards. He became the second player in FBS history to pass for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 200 yards in the same game, joining Washington's Marques Tuiasosopo, who did so in 1999.

Cunningham didn't even play the final 12 minutes of the game as Louisville improved to 6-5 and 4-4 in the ACC. It was the first time since November 2019 that the Cardinals have won consecutive conference games, as they defeated Syracuse 41-3 on Saturday.

Cunningham ran the ball 11 times and completed 18-of-25 passes. His rushing scores were for 44 and 72 yards in the second quarter. All five of his passing touchdowns went to different receivers.

"I felt I could have done better," Cunningham said after the game. "I left a couple yards out there."

Cunningham actually entered the game at less than 100 percent. He said he was "feeling pretty bad throughout the week" as he dealt with an illness.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Blue Devils tried to generate pressure on Cunningham, but he used his speed to beat their blitzes and he also made good decisions from the pocket. Duke has allowed at least 45 points in each of its last five games, all losses.

"When Malik broke the line of scrimmage, there wasn’t anybody there," Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said. "He had a calm about him, a great poise tonight. He let the offense come to him. But when it was time to shine, he did."

The Cardinals will be back in action for their final regular-season game on Nov. 27 at home against Kentucky.