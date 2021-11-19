Shohei Ohtani Says He's Looking Forward to Playing for Angels 'For a Long Time'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Fresh off unanimously winning the American League MVP Award, Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani reiterated his desire to remain with the franchise for years to come when asked if there have been talks for a contract extension.

"This is not the time to talk about contract stuff," Ohtani told reporters. "But I want to make it clear that I love the Angels organization and am looking forward to being a big part of the team for a long time."

Ohtani will make $5.5 million in 2022 and will be eligible for arbitration in 2023 before potentially becoming a free agent in 2024.

While Ohtani wouldn't discuss his contract situation earlier this week, the 27-year-old's agent, Nez Balelo, also recently told reporters his client is "extremely happy" in Anaheim. In addition, Ohtani said in October that he's "very open" to negotiating a long-term extension with the Angels.

“He likes being a part of the Angel organization,” Balelo said. “We’ll see where it shakes out.”

Doubts about Ohtani's future with the Angels arose following his comments in September when he expressed frustration about the franchise missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season he's been with the team (seventh consecutive overall).

At the end of the season, Ohtani said it was "very frustrating, very disappointing" to miss the playoffs again, adding, "I always look forward to being in the playoff race at the end."

The Angels finished 77-85 in 2021, fourth in the AL West behind the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics. They were 18 games behind Houston for first place in the division and nine games behind the third-place A's.

Ohtani is in line to receive a massive extension, whether it be from the Angels or another franchise. His teammate, Mike Trout, has the largest contract in baseball history—a 12-year, $426.5 million deal.

Ohtani was dominant at the plate and on the mound in 2021. The Japanese two-way threat slashed .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs, 100 RBI and 26 stolen bases. He was also 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings across 23 starts on the mound.

Ohtani made his Angels debut in 2018 and won the AL Rookie of the Year award. He had dealt with several injuries since making his debut before his breakout 2021 campaign.