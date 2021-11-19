Angels' Mike Trout: 'Been Something Special' to See Shohei Ohtani's Accomplishments

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim two-way star Shohei Ohtani was unanimously voted as the American League MVP on Thursday. His teammate Mike Trout, who has won AL MVP three times in his career, took to Twitter to congratulate Ohtani for the honor.

"It’s been something special to witness what you’ve accomplished as a teammate," Trout wrote. "You have put together a season of your own… WELL DESERVED."

Ohtani, who earned all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America, became the first player to unanimously win an MVP Award since Trout did so in 2014. The other players to receive every first-place vote are Albert Pujols (2009), Barry Bonds (2002) and Bryce Harper, who won unanimously in 2015 and earned his second career National League MVP this year.

Ohtani had 46 home runs, 100 RBI and started 23 games for the Angels this season. The 27-year-old ranked second in the AL with a .965 OPS, tied for the major league lead with eight triples and had 26 stolen bases. On the mound, he had a record of 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings.

Ohtani is the first player in baseball history to hit at least 30 home runs while making at least 10 pitching appearances in the same year. He's the sixth player ever to have at least 45 homers and at least 25 stolen bases in a single season.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr. received 29 of 30 second-place votes. The other vote went to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez. Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien earned 24 third-place votes.