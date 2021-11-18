Rob Manfred: Player Lockout Could Advance MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement Talks

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talked up the potential benefit of a lockout should league owners and the MLB Players Association fail to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 2.

Manfred said Thursday that "an offseason lockout that moves the process forward is different than a labor dispute that costs games," per ESPN's Jeff Passan:

"I don't think '94 worked out too great for anybody. I think we need to look at other sports. The pattern has become to control the timing of the labor dispute and try to minimize the prospect of actual disruption of the season. That's what it's about. It's avoiding doing damage to the season."

Negotiations between owners and the players' union have been contentious for some time. The Associated Press' Ronald Blum reported in October that a work stoppage "appears almost certain to start" when the current CBA expires before midnight Dec. 2.

Manfred's comments will lead some to question whether MLB and its owners are operating in good faith:

Manfred said Thursday the owners haven't chosen a course of action just yet, per The Athletic's Evan Drellich: "We will not—did not make today, and will not make a decision as to what’s next. We’re focused on making an agreement prior to Dec. 1."

Based on how labor battles in other leagues have gone recently, a lockout may not be some silver bullet to ensure MLB avoids having to upend spring training of the 2022 regular season.

The NBA locked its players out in June 2011, and there wasn't a breakthrough until mid-November 2011. The 2011-12 season wound up being 66 games, well below the typical standard of 82.

The NHL didn't even have a 2004-05 season because of a prolonged lockout, one that had significant long-term consequences. The league then lost a portion of the 2012-13 season due to another lockout.

Baseball is America's pastime, which is an advantage the NHL doesn't or won't ever have in terms of its popularity in the United States. But it's no secret that MLB is losing its footing domestically.

Manfred only needs to speak to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about the potential damage a lockout could have if it begins bleeding into the spring.