Dirk Nowitzki to Reportedly Have No. 41 Mavericks Jersey Retired on Jan. 5

The Dallas Mavericks plan to retire Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 jersey Jan. 5 when they face the Golden State Warriors, according to NBA writer Marc Stein and Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

Per Townsend, an official announcement on the jersey retirement won't come until Friday.

Nowitzki, 43, spent his entire 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks after becoming the No. 9 overall pick in 1998. It proved to be a fruitful relationship.

Nowitzki was a 14-time All-Star, four-time first-team All-NBA selection, the 2006-07 league MVP and the 2010-11 Finals MVP after leading Dallas to its first NBA championship over LeBron James' Miami Heat.

He led the Mavericks to two NBA Finals appearances and is widely considered the greatest player in franchise history. He retired after the 2018-19 campaign, having averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, a 47.1 field-goal percentage and a 38.0 three-point percentage in 1,522 games.

He also helped pioneer the modern game's stretch 4 role as one of the league's original power forwards who had the range to stretch defenses to the three-point line. He also helped grow the game overseas, becoming the most accomplished European-born player in NBA history.

Now, every team's scouting department is looking overseas for the next Nowitzki. That legacy is yet another piece of his first-ballot Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

So there was never any doubt he would have his jersey retired in Dallas. The question was only when it would happen, and the answer appears to be soon.