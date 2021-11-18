Starling Marte Rumors: Astros 'Ultra Aggressive' After Re-Signing Justin Verlander

AP Photo/John Hefti

The Houston Astros are reportedly "being ultra aggressive" in the pursuit of free-agent Starling Marte, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Houston already made one big move this week after re-signing Justin Verlander on a one-year, $25 million deal, per ESPN.

The team has other tough decisions this winter with Carlos Correa and Zack Greinke also hitting free agency.

Marte is coming off one of his best seasons in the majors, hitting .310 with 12 home runs and 27 doubles across 120 games with the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics. He led the majors with 47 stolen bases while only being caught five times.

It has created a lot of demand for the one-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, New York Meets, Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins are all interested in Marte, which could lead to a big multiyear deal.

Considering Marte has played for four teams over the last three seasons, the 33-year-old is likely seeking a long-term home.

Houston had question marks at center field all last season, especially after trading Myles Straw. Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick provided limited help offensively, while Kyle Tucker is a better fit at right field.

Adding Marte would solidify the position while helping the World Series runner-ups get one step closer to another championship.