Zac Stacy Removed as Music City Bowl Youth Ambassador After Attacking Ex-GF on Video

Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images

This article contains descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

The Music City Bowl announced Thursday that it has removed former NFL and Vanderbilt running back Zac Stacy from his position as a youth football ambassador for the game after video of Stacy assaulting his ex-girlfriend surfaced.

According to TMZ Sports, Music City Bowl officials released the following statement: "Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately."

TMZ Sports released video Wednesday that showed Stacy punching his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child in her Florida home just feet away from their 5-month-old son.

Stacy also threw her into a television and slammed her onto their son's bouncy seat before leaving the home.

Stacy's ex-girlfriend applied for a restraining order after the attack, writing:

"He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me.

"He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat."

The woman was subsequently hospitalized and treated for bumps, bruises and a possible head wound, per TMZ Sports.

Stacy starred collegiately at Vanderbilt from 2009 to 2012, and he was the MVP of the 2012 Music City Bowl, which led to him being named youth football ambassador earlier this year.

The bowl is played annually at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, although the first edition of the bowl was played at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville in 1998.

While the Music City Bowl was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is scheduled to return on Dec. 30.

In addition to his time at Vandy, Stacy is known for spending three seasons in the NFL from 2013 to 2015 with the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets. He also played for the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football in 2019.