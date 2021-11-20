Updated 2021 WWE Survivor Series Match Card Ahead of PPV

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

The Superstars of Raw and SmackDown will battle for brand supremacy Sunday when WWE Survivor Series emanates from the Big Apple.

A pair of traditional five-on-five elimination matches pitting Raw and SmackDown's male and female stars against each other will highlight the card, as will four champion vs. champion matches.

Chief among them are universal champion Roman Reigns clashing with WWE champion Big E and Raw women's champion Becky Lynch going one-on-one with SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair.

Here is a full rundown of when and where to watch Survivor Series, a look at the entire card and in-depth analysis regarding the top matches to watch.

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: Peacock

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Card

Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE champion Big E

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair

Men's 5-on-5 Elimination match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, King Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, Sheamus)

Women's 5-on-5 Elimination match: Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina Vega, Carmella) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, Toni Storm)

Raw tag team champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown tag team champions The Usos

United States champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura

25-Person Dual-Brand Battle Royal

Top Survivor Series Matches to Watch

Roman Reigns vs. Big E

Reigns and Big E are perhaps the two biggest male stars in WWE currently, and it will be a huge deal when they lock horns at Survivor Series.

WWE has been teasing a potential feud and match between the two men for months dating back to when Big E was in possession of the Money in the Bank contract and teased the possibility of cashing in on The Tribal Chief to Paul Heyman.

Big E successfully cashed in on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE title instead, but that didn't cause his angle with Reigns to fully evaporate.

Recently, the universal titleholder has gotten Big E fired up by targeting his New Day brethren, Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods, on SmackDown.

Reigns and The Usos landed Kingston on the shelf with a leg injury after attacking him, and The Tribal Chief essentially stole Woods' crown last week on SmackDown after losing to him by disqualification.

Big E vowed to get revenge on Reigns and the entire Bloodline, which should lead to a heated and physical encounter in the main event of Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

It can be argued there is no match with more built-in animosity on the Survivor Series card than Lynch vs. Flair.

Rumors have run rampant since last month regarding real-life heat between the former best friends. It all stemmed from a championship belt exchange on SmackDown that seemingly went awry.

The two Superstars have done little to allay the talk of animosity during promos or interviews with other outlets in the weeks since then.

Lynch and Flair are two of the biggest female names in the history of WWE, and few women have accomplished more than they have in professional wrestling.

As members of WWE's Four Horsewomen, The Man and The Queen have faced off many times, and most of those encounters have been memorable ones.

Survivor Series has a chance to be their best yet due to the belief that they truly dislike each other, which ensures there will be a great deal of interest among fans when they go at it on Sunday.

Men's and Women's 5-on-5 Elimination Matches

Although there is nothing concrete on the line, both the men's and women's five-on-five elimination matches have the chance to be highly entertaining affairs on Sunday.

The talent involved in both matches is immense, and there will be no shortage of combustible elements among wrestlers who are facing each other and teaming up.

On the men's side, Kevin Owens' recent heel turn could create some chaos on Team Raw, especially after he beat teammate Finn Balor in a match this week.

The SmackDown women's team could have some in-fighting as well since Sasha Banks and Shotzi currently find themselves in the midst of a rivalry.

Perhaps the biggest factor worth watching in the men's match will be the performance of Austin Theory. The 24-year-old was a late addition to the team in place of Rey Mysterio and has a chance to make a major statement.

The same can be said for Liv Morgan on the Raw women's team, as she is in search of a big victory ahead of her upcoming title match against Lynch.

