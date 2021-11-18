MLB Rumors: Nick Castellanos Interests Giants, Marlins, More Teams in Free Agency

AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Free-agent outfielder Nick Castellanos is reportedly receiving interest from multiple teams on the open market.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins are two of the teams known to be pursuing the 2021 All-Star and Silver Slugger award winner.

The 29-year-old Castellanos has spent the past two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and previously enjoyed stints with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

