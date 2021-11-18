Roman Reigns Says He Hasn't Heard Rumors of The Rock Returning at WWE Survivor Series

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Universal champion Roman Reigns denied hearing any rumors regarding Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson possibly appearing at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

Fallon brought up the fact that Survivor Series 2021 will mark the 25-year anniversary of The Rock making his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996 as Rocky Maivia (beginning at the 4:10 mark):

When asked about rumors of a Rock appearance, Reigns said: "I have not heard these rumors and I would think I'm closer than anybody at this point. So, I don't know. It's not what I've heard, but I also debuted at Survivor Series as well, so there's a nice little tie-in there."

Reigns was also asked by Fallon if he would have any interest in wrestling The Rock, to which he responded: "I would, yes. But I don't know if he wants it."

It was originally reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) in July that WWE had plans for The Rock to appear at Survivor Series, which is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In that scenario, The Rock and Reigns would have built up to a huge match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in April 2022.

Zarian (h/t Middleton) followed up in October and noted that a Rock appearance at Survivor Series would not be happening because of Johnson's filming commitments for the Young Rock sitcom in Australia.

A possible Reigns vs. The Rock dream match has long been discussed among wrestling fans, but if The Rock does not show up at Survivor Series, then it may not happen at WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 39 in 2023 may be a more realistic spot for the bout, especially since that event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

There is perhaps heightened desire among fans to see them lock horns since Reigns is now the top heel in WWE and unquestionably doing the best work of his career.

The match seems inevitable if The Rock has any desire to wrestle again, but whether or not he shows up Sunday could say a lot about when or where that dream match will occur.

