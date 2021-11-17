Yankees Rumors: NY Prefers 'Stopgap' Shortstop in Free Agency Amid Carlos Correa Buzz

Elsa/Getty Images

Carlos Correa does not appear headed to the Bronx.

Matthew Roberson of the New York Daily News reported the Yankees prefer a "stopgap" solution at shortstop rather than breaking the bank for either Correa or Corey Seager. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner seemed open to the idea of signing Correa when he spoke to reporters earlier Wednesday.

"He's obviously a great talent. And, look, I think, hopefully, most people have moved on from that. I mean, I think it's only healthy to move on from things like that instead of stewing on it year after year," Steinbrenner said, alluding to the Astros' cheating scandal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.