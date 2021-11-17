Report: Raisel Iglesias to Reject Angels' $18.4M Qualifying Offer, Become Free Agent

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Right-handed reliever Raisel Iglesias will reportedly pass on the Los Angeles Angels' qualifying offer of $18.4 million and become a free agent.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Iglesias' plans to hit the open market on Wednesday. The 31-year-old is the top reliever available in this winter's free-agent market and is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him go 7-5 with a 2.57 ERA and 0.93 WHIP while converting 34 of 39 save opportunities.

