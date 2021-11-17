Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner on Carlos Correa: NY Will 'Look at Every Single Option'

Elsa/Getty Images

Carlos Correa remains an option for the New York Yankees in free agency, as owner Hal Steinbrenner indicated in his remarks Wednesday, per Jeff Passan of ESPN:

"He's obviously a great talent. And, look, I think, hopefully, most people have moved on from that. I mean, I think it's only healthy to move on from things like that instead of stewing on it year after year. But, you know, people have the opinion that they want to have about that particular player. But, in general, we're going to look at every single option. It's the same thing we do every year."

The shortstop comes with controversy as part of the Houston Astros squad that stole signs during its run to the 2017 World Series title. The Yankees and their fans have been critical of the players involved in the scandal, especially after losing to Houston in both the 2017 and 2019 American League Championship Series.

Correa also might have made some enemies in the Bronx when he recently told Me Gustan Los Deportes that Derek Jeter didn't deserve any of his five Gold Glove awards (via MLB Insider Hector Gomez).

The 27-year-old is still a star on the field. He earned a Gold Glove award this season while also hitting .279/.366/.485 with 26 home runs. It was his fifth time in seven years hitting at least 20 home runs, remaining one of the top power-hitting shortstops in the majors.

The Yankees could also use someone with Correa's postseason experience after the two-time All-Star reached the ALCS in five straight seasons with the Astros, including three AL pennants and one championship. Correa has hit .272 in his postseason career with 18 home runs in 79 games.

New York has reached the playoffs in each of the last five years, but the recent run has been littered with inconsistent hitting and early exits.

If the Yankees don't go after Correa, there are still other quality options at the position between Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Trevor Story and Javier Baez.