Coach K Talks Paolo Banchero Starting for Duke After Aiding and Abetting DWI Charge

Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters why he started Paolo Banchero against Gardner-Webb on Tuesday after the freshman was charged with aiding and abetting DWI two days earlier.

"Two different situations. Two entirely different situations. Headlines might make it look the same—it's not," Krzyzewski said.

"The decisions we made are in conjunction with our authorities—my seniors. We took action and will continue to take action."

Banchero finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes as Duke beat Gardner-Webb 92-52.

The 19-year-old Banchero and Michael Savarino, who is Krzyzewski's grandson, were arrested by the North Carolina Highway Patrol on Sunday morning, per the News & Observer's Steve Wiseman.

The 20-year-old Savarino, who was initially pulled over after failing to yield at a stop sign, was arrested for driving while impaired.

As noted by ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Savarino's license has been revoked for 30 days.

In addition, Savarino was driving a 2017 Jeep registered to Banchero, who was sitting in the backseat. Both players are due in court next month.

Banchero is averaging 17.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game thus far for the No. 7 Blue Devils, who have started 4-0.