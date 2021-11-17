Juwan Howard, Michigan Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension Through 2025-26

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

Juwan Howard isn't going anywhere in the near future.

Michigan Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel announced the college agreed to a five-year contract extension with the men's basketball head coach on Tuesday. The new deal will run through the 2025-26 campaign.

"I'm honored to be regarded in such a way that the University wished to continue a lasting relationship with me," Howard said. "It was a surprise when Warde approached me, and it didn't take long for us to get on the same page. I'm grateful to him, our great University and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words."

Michigan hired Howard, who played at the school as a member of the famed Fab Five team, prior to the 2019-20 season.

He is 44-17 overall and is coming off a dominant 2020-21 season that saw him win the Associated Press Coach of the Year and the Big Ten Coach of the Year while leading the Wolverines to the Big Ten regular-season title and the Elite Eight.

That team lost a heartbreaker to UCLA by two points in the Elite Eight and fell just short of the program's first Final Four appearance since the 2017-18 campaign.

Michigan is right in the thick of the national picture again this season at No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. It is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Buffalo and Prairie View A&M and has marquee nonconference games remaining against Seton Hall and North Carolina before starting a daunting Big Ten slate.

Howard has the Wolverines set up for immediate and future success thanks to his prowess on the recruiting trail.

He landed the No. 3 class in 247Sports' composite 2021 rankings and currently has the No. 6 class in the 2022 rankings.

It is no surprise, then, that Michigan wants to keep Howard in charge of its men's basketball program for the foreseeable future as it looks to remain a national player both in recruiting and on the court.