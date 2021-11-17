Giants' Gabe Kapler, Rays' Kevin Cash Win 2021 MLB Manager of the Year Awards

Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After leading the San Francisco Giants to a first-place finish in the National League West, Gabe Kapler has been named NL Manager of the Year. He finished with 28 of 30 first-place votes from members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

San Francisco was predicted to finish below the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West, but the Giants exceeded expectations throughout the year.

Kapler, in just his second season with San Francisco, guided the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins in 2021 en route to their first NL West title since 2012. Before the 2021 campaign, the Giants finished below .500 for four straight seasons.

The 46-year-old beat out Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Schildt for the honor. He became the first Giants manager to win the award since Dusty Baker in 2000. Baker also won in 1993 and 1997.

On an interesting note, Bruce Bochy, who led the Giants to three World Series titles and own more than 1,000 games never won a Manager of the Year award. Kapler took over for Bochy in 2020.

The news comes after Kapler agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season. His original deal ran through the 2022 campaign.

For the second straight year, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash has won the American League Manager of the Year award. He finished with 19 of 30 first-place votes.

Cash is the first manager in the AL, and second overall, to win the award in consecutive seasons. Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox won the NL award in 2004 and 2005.

This is also the fourth time a Rays' manager has received the honor, as Joe Maddon also won in 2008 and 2011.

Cash took over as manager in Tampa Bay in 2015 and has led the team to four straight winning seasons and three straight playoff appearances, including a World Series appearance in 2020.

The Rays finished with the best record in the AL East for the second straight season at 100-62. Those 100 wins are a franchise record.

Cash beat out Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker to win the award. Charlie Montoyo (Toronto Blue Jays), Alex Cora (Boston Red Sox), Tony La Russa (Chicago White Sox) and A.J. Hinch (Detroit Tigers) also received votes.