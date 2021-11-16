Justin Verlander Rumors: Astros FA 'Inclined' to Sign with East Coast Team or Tigers

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Los Angeles Angels made waves when they reached an agreement with Noah Syndergaard on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, but it doesn't seem like they will make more headlines by signing Justin Verlander.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported club officials believe Verlander is more likely to sign with the Detroit Tigers or an East Coast team than joining Los Angeles.

Whichever team signs Verlander will be embracing an element of risk.

After all, the right-hander will be 39 years old next season and didn't make a single start in 2021. He also made one appearance in 2020 and will be coming off Tommy John surgery at an age when he figures to be on the decline.

Still, he is one of the best pitchers of his generation and has a Hall of Fame resume that includes an American League MVP, two AL Cy Young Awards, a World Series championship, an ERA title, an AL Rookie of the Year and eight All-Star selections.

It is notable some believe he could return to the Tigers considering that is where he spent the 12-plus years of his career before Detroit traded him to the Houston Astros during the 2017 campaign.

While he won the World Series and one of his Cy Young Awards with the Astros, six of his All-Star seasons and his MVP came when he was with the Tigers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Detroit has already made some noise this offseason by trading for catcher Tucker Barnhart and agreeing to a deal with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

It is clear the Tigers are looking to contend in 2022 after missing the playoffs the last seven seasons, and Verlander is a high-upside play who could immediately bolster their chances if he resembles his past form when he returns to the field.