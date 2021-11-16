Marcus Stroman Shades Yankees in Response to Twitter Edit of SP in NYY Jersey

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Marcus Stroman doesn't appear likely to sign with the New York Yankees in free agency.

The pitcher showed his lack of interest in the team during an exchange on Twitter Tuesday:

"Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009," Stroman said. "They routinely spend more than any other team and acquire the biggest names at every trade deadline. The way the spend and players they get should result in much more success than they’ve had."

Then again, the real reason could be the Yankees' personal appearance policy:

Stroman is expected to be a hot commodity in free agency this offseason after producing a 3.02 ERA and 1.145 WHIP in 33 starts last season with the New York Mets. The Yankees are certainly among the teams that could be interested as they seek starter depth behind Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery.

The 30-year-old also wouldn't be afraid of the New York spotlight after succeeding with the Mets and growing up on Long Island.

It still seems like the Yankees will need to look elsewhere for a starting pitcher this offseason.