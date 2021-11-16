Mets Rumors: Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Eric Chavez Linked to Manager Job

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Now that the New York Mets are on the verge of hiring a general manager, their next order of business will be to find a new manager.

Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada and Eric Chavez are being linked to the job due to their connection with Billy Eppler.

On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Eppler is finalizing a deal to become the Mets general manager.

New York's managerial job came open Oct. 4 when the team announced it wasn't exercising Luis Rojas' option for 2022.

Rojas went 103-119 in his two seasons with the Mets.

Ausmus has the most recent working partnership with Eppler. The former All-Star catcher managed the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 when Eppler was their general manager. He was fired after one season with a 72-90 record because team owner Arte Moreno was pushing for Joe Maddon, who just finished a five-year run with the Chicago Cubs.

Chavez was hired as a special assistant by the New York Yankees in 2015 when Eppler was with the team as the assistant general manager under Brian Cashman. The six-time Gold Glove-winner moved to the Angels after the 2015 season when Eppler was hired as GM.

Espada's first season as third base coach with the Yankees was in 2015. He spent three seasons with the organization. The 46-year-old just finished his fourth season as a bench coach for the Houston Astros.

The Cubs interviewed Espada in October 2019 about their managerial vacancy. David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago reported Cubs officials came away very impressed by Espada, but they ultimately hired David Ross.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Mets are trying to end their recent string of disappointing seasons. They haven't made the playoffs since losing the NL Wild Card Game to the San Francisco Giants in 2016.