Byron Buxton Trade Rumors: Twins 'Reluctant' to Upset Fans by Moving Star OF

Public opinion is reportedly having some impact on whether the Minnesota Twins will trade Byron Buxton.

Per The Athletic's Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal, Twins chairman Jim Pohlad is "reluctant" to move the 27-year-old because "such a decision potentially would upset a fanbase tired of seeing the team part with homegrown stars."

Buxton is entering his final year of arbitration in 2022. He was rumored to be on the trade block in July, but the Twins kept him.

Minnesota is in a difficult position with Buxton. He has been excellent over the past three seasons with a .277/.321/.575 slash line, 42 homers and 25 stolen bases.

Per ESPN.com, Buxton tied for eighth among all center fielders in defensive wins above replacement in 2021 (1.2).

Buxton is the kind of player every organization in Major League Baseball should want to build around if you only look at his stats.

But durability has been a problem for him throughout his career. The 2017 Gold Glove winner has missed at least 22 games in each of his seven seasons. He has only appeared in 215 out of a possible 546 games since the start of 2018.

Minnesota's struggles last season prompted the front office to start selling off players at the trade deadline, including Jose Berrios, Nelson Cruz, J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles.

Berrios was the only player under team control beyond the 2021 season, but he is also part of what might concern Pohlad about the backlash.

The right-hander was a first-round pick (No. 32 overall) in the same 2012 draft class with Buxton (No. 2). Both players were developed by the organization and helped them win back-to-back American League Central titles in 2019 and 2020.