Becky Lynch Blasts Charlotte; Vince Wouldn't Let Orton Ride Camel; Latest AEW Rumors

Source: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Becky Lynch Fires Back at Charlotte

The feud between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair continues to escalate, with The Man posting a response on social media to recent comments made by the SmackDown women's champion.

In an interview with WWE on BT Sport, Flair said people might have a problem with her drive and ambition because she is a woman.

Lynch responded on Twitter by saying that "gender ain’t the issue here."

It's been well-documented that there is legitimate heat between the top two female superstars on the WWE roster.

"I don't know man," Lynch told Jimmy Traina on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. "We don't talk anymore, we don't talk. So all I'll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes and somebody's got to be the hero. I'm all right being the hero. That's what I'll say on that matter."

Of course, this being wrestling, there is also a chance that the discord between the two women is getting played up. Lynch and Flair are going to square off at Survivor Series on Sunday.

Lynch and Flair have been the two biggest women's stars developed by WWE. They, along with Ronda Rousey, became the first women in company history to headline WrestleMania. Their real-life animosity can make for a potentially difficult work environment, though their being on different brands should make it easier to navigate after the pay-per-view this weekend.

Vince Shoots Down Orton's Camel Ride

Vince McMahon nixed an idea to have both members of RK-Bro wanted to ride a camel to the ring at Crown Jewel.

In an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Riddle said the WWE chairman wouldn't let Randy Orton take a stroll on one of the animals during the October event in Saudi Arabia.

"Randy wanted to ride a camel, and Vince wouldn’t (let) him," Riddle explained. "He goes, 'Randy, that’s not your character, riding a camel.' He’s like, 'What does that mean, man?! My character doesn’t ride a camel?!'"

Riddle did get the experience of riding a camel down to the ring for their match against AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw tag team titles.

Riddle said he's not sure who pitched the idea of having him ride a camel, but he got a call the morning of the show to let him know he needed to come in early to rehearse the entrance.

Even though Orton wasn't able to take part in the camel-riding, it was a good day for his team. RK-Bro retained the titles after Orton hit Styles with the RKO into the Floating Bro by Riddle for the pinfall.

AEW Stars Happy After Full Gear

Coming off arguably the best pay-per-view in company history, everyone with AEW is reportedly very happy.

Per Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, one person in AEW described morale as "very high with the locker room" after Full Gear.

Full Gear featured everything that AEW does so well. The level of wrestling and depth of storytelling was as good as any pay-per-view event in 2021.

There were things set up for the future, including the debut of Jay Lethal and MJF potentially being angled toward a title shot after his victory over Darby Allin. Bryan Danielson also guaranteed himself an AEW championship match with a submission win over Miro.

The main event was the culmination of a three-year storyline involving Adam Page, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Page pinned Omega cleanly with the buckshot lariat to win the AEW world title.

