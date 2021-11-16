Jose Berrios, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree to 7-Year, $131M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Seven months after being acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a midseason trade, Jose Berrios has agreed to a long-term contract extension with the team.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman first reported the two sides agreed to a deal. Shi Davidi of SportsNet added the contract will be worth $131 million over seven years.

The Blue Jays sent Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Berrios on July 30.

Berrios helped spark Toronto's quest for a playoff spot in 2021. The right-hander posted a 3.58 ERA in 70.1 innings over 12 starts after the deal. He would have been eligible for free agency after next season.

Even though the Blue Jays missed out on the postseason, they are well positioned after getting Berrios' deal done to be a juggernaut in the American League East for years to come.

Berrios, George Springer, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Bo Bichette are all under team control through at least the 2023 season.

Combining his stats between both teams, Berrios tied for the AL lead with 32 starts. He set career-bests in ERA (3.52), WHIP (1.06), strikeouts (204) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.53).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A first-round draft pick by the Twins in 2012, Berrios has emerged as one of the better pitchers in the American League. He was named to the All-Star team in 2018 and 2019.

Robbie Ray is a free agent, leaving the Blue Jays with potentially one big hole in their rotation to fill. But getting Berrios on a long-term deal gives Toronto stability at the top of its rotation for the future.