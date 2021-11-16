Cleveland Baseball Team Able to Use Guardians Nickname After Resolution to Lawsuit

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Cleveland's MLB team settled a lawsuit with a local roller derby squad that'll allow both sides to use the Guardians nickname, which the baseball club plans to implement for the 2022 season.

Zack Meisel of The Athletic reported the update Tuesday.

The roller derby team filed a lawsuit in October saying it registered the Guardians nickname with the state of Ohio in 2017. The MLB club filed United States trademark paperwork for the moniker when it announced the planned name change in July.

"Two sports teams in the same city cannot have identical names," the lawsuit read.

In the end, the teams agreed to move forward with that exact scenario. Further details about the settlement weren't immediately released.

Paul Dolan, who owns Cleveland's MLB team, released a statement about the selection of the Guardians nickname when it was announced in July:

"We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland. Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. 'Guardians' reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge. It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family."

Cleveland announced in December 2020 it would drop Native American imagery from its design and begin researching a new nickname.

The team continued to use its former nickname, including on its official website and social media pages, while the lawsuit was ongoing. It's unclear when the name change will be formally completed.

It'll be the first time the franchise changed its nickname since 1915.

The Guardians are scheduled to begin the 2022 season March 31 when they host the Kansas City Royals.