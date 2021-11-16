Austin Theory Replaces Rey Mysterio on Team Raw for 2021 WWE Survivor Series

Photo credit: WWE.com

Austin Theory found another way to antagonize the Mysterio family.

WWE official Adam Pearce announced Theory will replace Rey Mysterio on Team Raw for the tag team elimination match at Survivor Series.

Following a loss to Bobby Lashley in the main event, Mysterio was being tended to by son Dominik and WWE personnel. Pearce raised questions about his suitability for Sunday's pay-per-view and removed him from the card. Theory proceeded to attack Dominik, which was apparently enough to impress Pearce.

Raw will now be represented by Theory, Lashley, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens. It's quite the company for Theory to keep considering the four other team members have held world titles with the main roster.

Beyond furthering his feud with the Mysterios, this could be WWE's way of showing how the 24-year-old is tabbed for bigger and brighter things down the road.

In the event he and Team Raw come out on top, though, Theory probably shouldn't celebrate for too long because Rey and Dominik will inevitably look to mete out some revenge.