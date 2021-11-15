MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Hader Drawing Interest; Brewers Not Looking to Deal Closer

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best relief pitchers in all of baseball in Josh Hader, and MLB teams are wondering what it would take to acquire him.

FanSided baseball columnist Robert Murray reports that Hader is generating trade interest, and the Brewers are willing to at least listen to offers even though they don't intend on moving the lefty flamethrower.

"But there is once again trade interest in Hader, according to sources familiar with the situation," Murray stated. "The Brewers intend to listen to inquiries, as they always do, but are not looking to trade Hader, who is coming off arguably his best season in the majors."

Hader was named the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year for the third time in his five-year career. After also winning in 2018 and 2019, he is now the first-ever three-time winner since the award's inception in 2014.

Hader finished with 34 saves and a career-best 1.23 ERA this past season. He dominated opposing batters throughout the second half of the season, as he didn't allow a run after July 28. The 27-year-old closer held opponents to a .126 batting average, the best among relievers by 22 points. He closed out a combined no-hitter for Milwaukee on Sept. 11.

Despite having such a young career, Hader is already the owner of multiple MLB records. He's the fastest player in history to reach 400 career strikeouts (234.2 IP), and he set records for most consecutive outs via strikeout (16) in 2018 and most consecutive hitless appearances (12) in 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A three-time All-Star, Hader would be a major difference-maker in any MLB bullpen. While the Brewers don't have intentions to trade him, they could receive a massive haul if a team that believes Hader puts it over the top is willing to meet Milwaukee's hefty asking price. Listening to offers is the wise thing to do, though the likelihood is that Hader stays put.

Milwaukee made its fourth consecutive playoff appearance this season, falling in the NL Division Series to the eventual champion Atlanta Braves.