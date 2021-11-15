UNC's Sam Howell Could Miss Wofford Game with Upper-Body Injury, per HC Mack Brown

Justin Berl/Getty Images

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell could miss the team's final home game of the season Saturday with an upper-body injury.

Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe told reporters Monday that Howell is considered day-to-day and would work with team doctors throughout the week.

"He wants to play Saturday," head coach Mack Brown added. "If he can, he will."

