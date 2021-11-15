AEW Rumors on Kenny Omega Injury, Bryan Danielson; Sasha Banks Talks Ronda Rousey

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

Kenny Omega Dealing With Shoulder Injury

Kenny Omega may be headed for some well-deserved time off. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reported Omega worked his Full Gear main event with Hangman Page with an injured shoulder.

"I don’t know if he has no strength (in his shoulders), but he can’t lift heavy weights with them. I don’t even know if he can lift with them," Meltzer said (via Fightful). "The last time we were talking about it, he said he was able to lift the bar. So it’s 45 pounds. … He’s told me, ‘I can work a match without my shoulders.’"

Omega has managed to continue putting on brilliant matches despite the injury, with Saturday's main event against Page arguably serving as the match of the year.

That said, if he needs to take some time off, there's a ready-made storyline seemingly already in the works. The Young Bucks came down to ringside toward the end of Page's victory over Omega but chose not to interfere. In fact, the Bucks seemed to give Page their seal of approval for finishing off Omega in the waning seconds of the match.

With Adam Cole in AEW to reform the Supercliq with the Bucks, they could turn on an injured Omega to write him off television while he recovers. That turns Omega babyface in the process while giving him an immediate storyline for when he returns to action.

Think: D-Generation X turning on an injured Shawn Michaels, with Triple H taking over the leadership role.

Danielson Held Out of Independent Show

While Bryan Danielson and all AEW workers have the freedom to work independent shows, sometimes Tony Khan does ask them to refrain from making certain appearances. That was reportedly the case with Khan requesting Bryan turn down an independent appearance in a market where AEW has yet to appear, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestlingInc).

The report did not specify which event, but the Nov. 20 DEFY event in Washington seems like a strong bet. Jon Moxley was advertised as the main event attraction but will be unable to make it as he continues his treatment for alcohol abuse.

Danielson, who was born in that state, would have been a natural replacement—one that would arguably sell the show even better to the market.

It's understandable that Khan would want Danielson's first post-WWE appearance in his home market to take place with AEW. Don't be surprised if AEW looks to book the Seattle area early in 2022.

Sasha Banks Admits to Jealousy over Rousey Salary

It wasn't exactly a secret that Ronda Rousey had backstage heat during her year in WWE. While the MMA star-turned-wrestler made significant improvements over her run with the company, some felt she was pushed over talents who put the work in.

Sasha Banks admitted to feeling some frustration over Rousey's high salary and treatment.

“I can only speak for myself; there might be a little tension. I am not sure about any real heat. I was pissed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, bigger locker room than me and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me," Banks said on the Kurt Angle Show (h/t Ringside News). "I’m like, ‘Excuse me! Who is you, and what you do?’ Besides respecting everything that she has done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that is my home. That is why I’m the legit boss, not Ronda Rousey."

From a pure wrestling perspective, Banks is right. She's nine levels above Rousey. It's not close. The difference in their skill level is about the same as Rousey's advantage in a shoot fight.

That said, Rousey's name carries mainstream cache and she got WWE the attention that it wouldn't have otherwise gotten without her arrival.

