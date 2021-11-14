Odell Beckham Jr. Thanks Browns, Fans in Letter After Signing Rams Contract

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially said his goodbyes to the Cleveland Browns, penning a letter to the entire organization, thanking them for their support over the last three years.

Beckham also gave a special shoutout to Jarvis Landry in his letter, whom he played college football with at LSU.

The Browns waived Beckham earlier this week, and he signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

