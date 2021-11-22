Shinsuke Nakamura Defeats Damian Priest by DQ at WWE Survivor Series 2021

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

In a first-time match, intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated United States titleholder Damian Priest by disqualification at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday night.

Priest drew the ire of the Barclays Center crowd when he smashed Rick Boogs' guitar over his knee.

He then attacked Boogs and Nakamura with a piece of the guitar, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

With the pay-per-view pitting the champions on either brand against each other over the past several years, fans were treated to a never-before-seen bout between the midcard titleholders of Raw and SmackDown.

Prior to Sunday, the only time Priest and Nakamura had competed in the same match was when they were entrants in the men's Royal Rumble match in January.

Priest, who signed with WWE in 2018, has been a fast-rising star in the company. He enjoyed a successful run in NXT, where he held the North American Championship before getting called up to the main roster early this year.

It quickly became apparent that WWE saw big things in The Archer of Infamy, and he was paired with superstar musician Bad Bunny leading up to WrestleMania 37. They teamed up against The Miz and John Morrison on that show, and they picked up the victory.

Priest then beat Sheamus for the United States Championship at SummerSlam in August, and he has held it ever since.

Like The Archer of Infamy, Nakamura worked his way from NXT to the main roster and has accomplished a great deal in both environments.

After being a top star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and holding the IWGP Heavyweight Championship three times, The King of Strong Style signed with WWE in 2016.

Nakamura spent 15 months in NXT, holding the NXT Championship twice, before getting the call to the main roster in April 2017.

While he has fallen short in several world title opportunities, he was the winner of the 2018 men's Royal Rumble match, and he has held the Intercontinental and United States Championships twice in addition to being a one-time SmackDown tag team champion.

Survivor Series saw a clash between two of WWE's top utility players with world title potential, and it was Nakamura who prevailed on the PPV stage.

