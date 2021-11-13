Bray Wyatt Rumors: AEW 'Definitely' Had 'a Plan in Place at 1 Point' for Ex-WWE Star

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AEW reportedly had plans to sign former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt before things apparently fell through.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon), there was "definitely a plan in place at one point" for AEW to bring Wyatt into the fold.

Meltzer added that Impact Wrestling showed interest in Wyatt at around the same time, and it is now unclear where Wyatt will go next and when he will make that decision.

One reason for the delay is Wyatt's focus on a movie project in Tennessee this month, per Meltzer.

WWE shockingly released the 34-year-old Wyatt on July 31 after 12 years in the company and nine years on the main roster.

Wyatt was one of WWE's top stars during his run, winning the Universal Championship twice and WWE Championship once in addition to holding both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

He was considered one of the best in all of professional wrestling in terms of mic work and developing his character, as he underwent several evolutions during his WWE stint.

Before getting released, Wyatt had implemented the hugely popular Fiend character as an evil alter ego to his Firefly FunHouse gimmick.

Given that AEW has been signing many high-profile WWE Superstars recently and has a pay-per-view Saturday night in the form of Full Gear, it was widely assumed Wyatt would make his debut for the company at the show.

AEW President Tony Khan denied having spoken to Wyatt—whose real name is Windham Rotunda—about signing with the company while addressing the media Thursday, saying:

"I like Windham a lot. We'll see what happens, you know, I haven't talked to him about it ever, about him coming to AEW. The last time I saw Windham was at Chris Jericho's birthday party. It was a pretty late night, and it was last year. So, it's a very different world. I only briefly saw him in passing—I was heading out while he was heading in. It was a pretty late night, but I think he's a wonderful person and a really great talent."

Given Khan's comments and Meltzer's report, all signs point toward Wyatt not making an appearance at Full Gear on Saturday night.

Wyatt is free to sign and appear anywhere at any time now that his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE has expired, but it looks like his fans will be left to wonder where and when he will resurface for at least a little while longer.

