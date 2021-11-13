Zach LaVine: Kevin Durant Was USA's Best but Wouldn't Have Won Without Draymond Green

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine credited Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green with playing a big role in the United States men's national basketball team winning Olympic gold over the summer.

Speaking to Marcus Thompson II and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, LaVine said the following about Green's impact on the Olympic team in Tokyo:

"He was the best teammate you could have for a guy in our situation. He was the leader of the team. Obviously, we know KD [Kevin Durant] was the best player. But without Dray, we wouldn't have won. He's the one who had everything [together] in every practice, watching film with the guys, making adjustments, giving guys confidence to come and play their game and just keeping everybody engaged.

"You can really see why the Warriors are so good. He's the glue guy. He's the one who makes everything run. At least that's my opinion. He looks out for everybody else before himself."

Team USA did drop a game to France in the group stage, but it bounced back, went undefeated the rest of the way and won gold for the fourth consecutive Summer Games.

