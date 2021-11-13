WWE Says Keith Lee's Comments About Medical Bill Payments 'Are Erroneous'

Photo credit: WWE.com

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee tweeted Monday that he had to pay his medical bills while he was away from the wrestling ring for six months to treat heart issues.

The WWE has since released a statement disputing that notion, per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.

"Keith Lee’s recent comments implying WWE failed to pay his medical bills are erroneous.

"WWE has an extensive healthcare program for the medical care of its in-ring performers and Mr. Lee was part of this program while with the company.

"Should Mr. Lee have any concerns over the payment of medical bills, he is welcome to address them with WWE."

The 37-year-old Lee signed with WWE in May 2018 and joined NXT, where he wrestled for two years. He was the NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion during his time with the brand.

Lee got the call to the main roster in August 2020 and was soon featured in matches with big stars. His debut was against Randy Orton, and he also got a shot at Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in January.

Unfortunately, Lee tested positive for COVID-19 and later had heart inflammation as a result.

"Some people may have experienced this thing where there's like an inflammation in the heart or lungs, for me it was the heart," Lee said, per Joseph Currier of the Wrestling Observer.

"That led to very scary times. I was basically forbidden from training or any activity outside of a light walk. There was a fear that doing more than that—that there was a chance that I could just up and pass away."

He returned to the ring on July 19 after a five-and-a-half month absence but was among 18 wrestlers released Nov. 4, per Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

Lee's last WWE appearance was on Oct. 25, when he defeated Cedric Alexander by pinfall on Monday Night Raw.