Odell Beckham Jr. Has Chance to Make Rams Debut vs. 49ers, Sean McVay Says

AP Photo/David Richard

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that newly acquired wideout Odell Beckham Jr. could make his debut for the team Monday against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

"We’ll see," McVay said Friday. "... If we feel like he can help us against the 49ers, then we’ll have him ready to go."

The Rams announced Thursday that they signed Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler with five 1,000-yard seasons on his resume. The former New York Giant and Cleveland Brown is in his eighth NFL season.

Beckham had 17 catches for 232 yards in six games for the Browns in 2021 before he and the team decided it was best for both sides to part ways. This came after OBJ's father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on Instagram showing the times quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't target his son when he was open.

The former LSU star cleared waivers Tuesday to become a free agent before signing with L.A. for the remainder of the season.

Beckham is joining a loaded Rams offense that already features a potent passing attack with quarterback Matthew Stafford, wideouts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee.

Season-ending injuries in 2017 (fractured left ankle) and 2020 (torn left ACL) may prevent him from ever reaching the peak that he achieved during his Pro Bowl stretch from 2014 to 2016, but he could still be a key piece as the Rams look to win their second title of the Super Bowl era.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Beckham figures to round out three-receiver sets with Kupp and Woods, creating a dynamic trio that might be near-impossible to stop.

For now, the 7-2 Rams are focused on catching the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals for the NFC West (and NFC) lead. Game time against the 49ers on Monday is 8:15 p.m. ET.

If Beckham isn't ready for that contest, then his next chance to suit up for the Rams will be on Nov. 28 at the Green Bay Packers.