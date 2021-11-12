Fernando Tatis Jr. Won't Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury, Padres' Bob Melvin Says

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Despite ongoing shoulder problems that landed him on the injured list twice last season, Fernando Tatis Jr. won't have offseason surgery.

Appearing on Sirius XM's MLB Network Radio with Jim Bowden, San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin said his star shortstop will play through the shoulder issues next season like he did in 2021.

This isn't an unexpected decision for the Padres superstar. Tatis told reporters last month he was leaning toward not going under the knife based on what his doctors were saying.

"I haven't sat down with [Padres general manager A.J. Preller] and the doctors but I feel like everybody's in a positive way of not taking the surgery," said Tatis. "But, we'll see. I feel like I'm in a great spot, my shoulder's in a great spot, I feel very secure in where I'm at right now."

Bowden said Melvin told him the "Padres believe [Tatis'] shoulder is as strong as it's ever been."

Tatis originally dislocated his shoulder on a swing during an April 5 game against the San Francisco Giants. The 22-year-old went on the 10-day injured list to rest the injury before returning on April 16.

During a July 30 game against the Colorado Rockies, Tatis was removed in the second inning after injuring his shoulder on a slide into second base. He returned to the lineup on Aug. 15 and finished the year without significant incident.

Per MLB.com's AJ Cassavell, Tatis at least partially dislocated his left shoulder four times during the 2021 season.

There was no indication from Tatis' performance on the field that he was struggling. The All-Star shortstop finished the year with a .282/.364/.611 slash line and led the National League with 42 homers in just 478 at-bats.

Tatis is one of the three finalists for the NL MVP award, along with Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Padres will open the 2022 regular season on March 31 against the Giants at Petco Park.