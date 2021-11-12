MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Corey Seager, More Targeted by Tigers in FA

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers are reportedly in the market for one of the top shortstops available in free agency.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Tigers have checked in with the agents of several available shortstops, including Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Marcus Semien, Javier Baez and Chris Taylor.

Detroit showed some improvement last season, finishing third in the American League Central with a 77-85 record, but it has missed the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons.

The Tigers entered last season having won less than 40 percent of their games in four consecutive seasons, but they upped their winning percentage to .475 in 2021.

While that was partly to do with playing in a weak division, the Tigers benefited from solid offensive production from several players, including Jeimer Candelario, Miguel Cabrera, Jonathan Schoop, Akil Baddoo, Robbie Grossman and Eric Haase.

The biggest issue for Detroit offensively was its middle infield, as none of Niko Goodrum, Willi Castro, Harold Castro or Zack Short put up particularly good numbers.

Because of that, it isn't surprising that the Tigers are looking to pluck a player from perhaps the greatest shortstop free-agent class of all time.

Any of the best free-agent shortstops available would improve Detroit greatly, but Correa may make the most sense given his ties to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

Correa spent his first five MLB seasons from 2015-19 playing under Hinch with the Houston Astros. They enjoyed a great deal of success together, winning a World Series in 2017.

The partnership was cut short last year when Hinch was suspended by MLB for the entire 2020 season because of his role in the Astros' illegal sign-stealing system. He was then subsequently fired by the Astros.

Hinch undoubtedly had a positive impact on the Tigers last season, and one can only assume the team would make even greater strides with a two-time All-Star like Correa in the fold.

Many of the other available shortstops would be significant additions as well if the Tigers are unable to secure Correa.

Seager is a two-time All-Star and earned the World Series MVP for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020; Story is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner; Semien finished third in the AL MVP voting with the Oakland Athletics in 2019 and could have another high finish in 2021 after clubbing 45 home runs for the Toronto Blue Jays; Baez won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and finished second in the NL MVP voting in 2018; and Taylor is a one-time All-Star and World Series winner with the Dodgers.

It has been quite some time since the Tigers were legitimate playoff or World Series contenders, but Hinch seems to have them on the right track, and a marquee signing could get them in the playoff conversation next season.